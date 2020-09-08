Jerry Kay Davis, 52, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, September 05, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1968 in Detroit, MI to Terry and Patricia (Bullock) Davis. On September 14, 2015 she married Dennis Wayne Hulbert and he survives.



Jerry devoted a lot of time volunteering at the Eby Kline Center in Coldwater where she loved to give back to the community. She enjoyed gardening and shopping. She loved her blessing box at home and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, Dennis, Jerry is survived by three daughters, Tiffany (Tommy Thomas) Laroe, Megan Laroe, Danelle (Zachury) Mosher all of Coldwater; two sons, Brandon (Mercedes) Weaver of Quincy, Dustin Weaver of Montgomery, Alabama; four brothers, Terry Bullock of Albion, Shawn Davis of Coldwater, Jamie Bullock of Coldwater, Rayburn Davis of Romulus; 13 grandchildren and special friend, Mary Davis.



Jerry was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Aliana Irvin.



Funeral services for Jerry Kay Davis will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Coldwater Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mark Quinn officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3 P.M. at the church. Interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Donor's Choice.





