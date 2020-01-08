Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Fisher Hill Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Quincy American Legion
Jerry L. Strouse


1942 - 2020
Jerry L. Strouse Obituary
Jerry L. Strouse, 77, of Quincy, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 11, 1942 in Coldwater to Glen Berry and Wilma Ransom. Jerry married James Strouse on May 25, 1959 and he preceded her in death in 2011.

Survivors include daughters, Kim (Dan) Posante of Quincy, Kristie Shillling of Quincy, and Jamie Metz of Coldwater; ten grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Chuck) Harrell; brothers, Gary Berry, Clair "Buster"d (Sherry) Berry, Bill (Ginger) Stahlhood, and Ben (Patty) Stahlhood.

Besides her husband, James, Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelie "Wendi" Cox; 3 sisters, Pat Adkins, Jackie Lipman, and Sharon Parker.

Graveside services for Jerry L. Strouse will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fisher Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mark Case officiating. There will be a luncheon at the Quincy American Legion at the conclusion of the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020
