Jeryn (Jerry) Michael Frederick died peacefully, surrounded by his family after a short, but fierce battle with cancer in his home on June 11, 2020 in Coldwater, MI at the age of 67.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Eric (Dana) of Charlotte, MI and Evan (Kate) of Coldwater, MI; siblings, Gail (Sam) of Osseo, MI, and Tom (Annette) of Reading, MI); and his grandchildren, Henry, Violet, Elliott, and Alice. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elizabeth, and brother, Richard.
Jerry was born on March 5, 1953 in Addison, MI to Richard and Elizabeth Frederick. He graduated from Pittsford High School in 1971 and pursued a career in law enforcement. He married Carol Dickey, his high school sweetheart in 1977. After moving to Coldwater, the couple was blessed with two sons. Jerry was a family man who gave and sacrificed without rest to ensure the happiness and success of his family.
Jerry spent 43 years in law enforcement serving the people of Branch County. From criminal apprehension and emergency medical service to the dive team, Jerry helped a multitude of people in need and had a knack for befriending almost everyone he came in contact with on the job, no matter the circumstance. Jerry also started the Branch County Pistol League. While working for the Sheriff's Department, Jerry attended Western Michigan University and Michigan State University to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees, respectively. He pioneered the criminal justice program in 1996 at the Branch Area Careers Center and taught at Kellogg Community College impacting the lives of more than 1,000 students. In 2011, Jerry was awarded Educator of the Year by the Branch County Chamber of Commerce.
Jerry was passionate about the outdoors. He chaperoned more than a dozen backpacking trips for students in the Agri-Environmental Wilderness Expedition (AEWE) program through the Branch Intermediate School District. These trips to wild destinations across the country connected students to nature and provided transformative experiences for all. Additionally, Jerry and Carol raised two Eagle Scouts and volunteered their time to help dozens of others live the Scout Oath. Later in life, Jerry and Carol caught the travel bug and escorted several tours to historic destinations throughout the country.
Jerry was a skilled and talented woodworker. He could never say no to helping someone with a woodworking project or custom piece of furniture. His workshop was his happy place, and his work resides in homes across the country. Jerry was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Coldwater.
Jerry was a loving husband, an amazing father, and a devoted grandfather. He had so much to share; his love for woodworking, his desire to travel, his passion for law enforcement, and his kindness towards everyone. He was and will always be remembered as a good man. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by all that had the pleasure of calling him friend, Mr. Frederick, officer, Honey, Brother, Dad, and Papa.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to ensure the health and safety of all who wish to participate. In life, Jerry was passionate about serving others and his community. In lieu of flowers, Jerry's family has established a memorial fund in his honor to support projects, programs, and people that are making a positive impact in the Branch County community. Contributions can be made to: "Jeryn Frederick Memorial Fund," c/o Frederick Family Dental, 323 West Chicago Street, Coldwater, MI, 49036 or online at: https://frederickmemorialfund.com/.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers, friends, and community members for their support during Jerry's battle with cancer.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.