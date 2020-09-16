Jewel D. Collins, 92, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on September 9th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Myrtle (Hamilton) Brammer.
She retired from Kiess Jewelry Store in 1996. Jewel was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary in Knightstown, was a volunteer for American Cancer Society of Coldwater, MI for 19 years, and was a member and Past President of Business Forum. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Bronson, MI.
She is survived by daughters; Julie Troth Andridge of Quincy, MI, Patricia Troth (Bill) Earl of Munising, MI, Step-Children and their families; Janice Tuttle of Hendersonville, NC, Susan Nagy of Carolina Shores, NC, Brent (Lesa) Collins of Chesterfield, VA, Lucinda (Ken) Mace of Muncie, IN; Grandchildren, Mark (Erin) Troth, Josh (Ally) Brewer, Jennifer (Matt) Zehring, and 7 Great Grandchildren, Madison Jewel, Dylan, Brodey, Aidan, Benjamin, Evelyn and Macy. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Wilbur Troth, second husband Stanford H. Collins and brothers, Melvie, Alvie and Kenneth Brammer.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown, IN, with visitation 4-7p.m Tuesday September 15, 2020 at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Chapel 1320 E. Dupont Rd Ft. Wayne, IN.
Preferred memorials Knightstown High School Scholarship Fund or First Congregational Church in Bronson, MI. Please visit www.mccombandsons.com
