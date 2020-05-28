Home

Joan I. Johnston


1930 - 2020
Joan I. Johnston Obituary
Joan I. Johnston, 89, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born August 15, 1930 in Sturgis to Gerald and Rachel (Gratz) Hoopingarner. She married Fred Johnston and he preceded her in death in 2005.

At Joan's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 28, 2020
