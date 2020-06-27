Dr. Joan Marie Goodship went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020, at her Henrico home peacefully in her sleep. Joan was born on July 16, 1931, in Marquette, MI to the late Howard and Hermaine (Savoy) Jensen. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Charles Goodship in 1981, in Marshall MI. They were blessed with 39 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling together and their beloved dog, Buck.



She was deeply devoted as a mother to seven children, as well as her extended family, neighbors and friends. Joan's passions included horticulture, fishing, boating, and following her favorite college football teams. She possessed a genuine compassion for others. Her optimism was contagious, as well as her zest for life.



Joan earned her M.A., B.A. at Eastern Michigan University and Ph.D. at Michigan State university. She taught in Michigan with the special needs population for over 30 years. In addition she supervised and coordinated a special education work-study program. Bill and Joan relocated to Richmond VA where she joined the education department at the University of Richmond. She genuinely cared for all her students and was completely dedicated to her work.



Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband Bill Goodship, her sons Paul (Diane) Tower, Kirk (Robin) Tower, Guy Goodship and her daughters Janie (Bob) Kinas, Carol (Steve) Brown, Helen (Manouchehr Nosrati) Tower. She adored her grandchildren, Kyle (Ashton) Tower, Reza and Mina Nosrati, Daniel Kinas, Travis and Dakota Brown. She was overjoyed with the addition of two great grandchildren, Aurora and Obadiah Tower. She was also very fond of her many nieces and nephews, especially Lisa (Bela) Antal and Erik (Becky) Tower.



In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Marie Christine Tower, two brothers Gordon and Howard and sister Janice. Also preceding in death, Joan was very close to and loved her brother-in-law Lyman and wife Ardis Tower.

