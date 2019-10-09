|
"Friendship was such a simple gift Matthew readily gave to those he found himself with."
With these beautiful words penned by a dear friend we share with you the unexpected passing of 19-year-old John "Matthew" Krutsch, of Coldwater, on October 2, 2019.
Matthew, born in Coldwater, was welcomed to the world on January 26, 2000 by his elated parents, Matthew and Karen Krutsch. Matthew attended St. Charles Catholic School, Will Carlton Academy, and graduated from Hillsdale Academy in 2018. He was pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at Grand Valley State University. He attended St. Charles Catholic Church in Coldwater.
Matthew, who sometimes went by John just to confuse his teachers, brought joy to those around him from a very young age. Whether it was startling one aunt awake at 4 a.m. to see the color of the new Christmas puppy, or proudly displaying another at show-and-tell, Matthew shared his exuberance with all who knew him. His pride in taking second place in Cub Scout pack 433's soap box derby knew no bounds.
Generosity came easily to Matthew. He spent the summers of his middle school years volunteering in the Community Garden, growing produce for the Branch Area Food Pantry so that others had food on their plates. He willingly gave up his spot on the court or field to teammates who wanted to get in the game. When his mom could only secure three reservations for a burro ride into the Grand Canyon, Matthew opted out so his dad and brothers could enjoy the adventure.
Matthew played four years of varsity soccer with outstanding teams, two years of varsity basketball on a team that went to the Michigan High School Athletic Association final four in 2018, and was a member of exceptional back-to-back state-qualifying Hillsdale Academy men's golf teams in 2017 and 2018.
Matthew is survived by his parents Dr. Matthew and Karen (Lutz) Krutsch, his brothers Adam and Jacob Krutsch, and his canine sibling Lucille. He leaves his grandmothers, Dorothea Seat and Faye Lutz, and his godparents Suzanne (Krutsch) Starley and Greg Starley. He is also survived by his Uncle Mark Krutsch, Aunt Sharry Krutsch, Aunt Cindy (Lutz) and Uncle Marc Tisher, and cousins, Michael Krutsch, and Jack Tisher. He will forever be remembered by his dear friends including his best dudes, Jonah Harman and Nolan Sullivan. Matthew was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dr. Robert "Bob" Krutsch, and John "Jack" Lutz.
Service arrangements are being handled by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The Rosary will be recited on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home. Visitation hours will also be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at noon at St. Charles Catholic Church in Coldwater. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Hillsdale Academy Scholarship Fund or St. Charles Catholic School. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and can also be mailed. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019