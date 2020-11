Or Copy this URL to Share

John Gary Graham, 77, of Fremont, Indiana died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home in Fremont.



He was born on March 1, 1943 in Picher, Oklahoma to Roger and Rene (Lollar) Graham. He married Elaine N. Gilbert on April 24, 1965.



Visitation will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.



A private graveside services will be at a later date.

