|
|
John Richard "JR" Colbeck passed away September 30, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospital after a blessedly brief illness.
JR was born in Allen Park, Michigan on September 25, 1939 to John and Virginia Colbeck and was the 2nd oldest of five boys.
After graduating from college and working at Ford Motor Company, JR realized he yearned for something different. As he continued to work full time and raise a family, he put himself through Detroit Mercy Law School and graduated in 1967 with his JD.
JR moved to Coldwater in 1973 as prosecutor and then went on to do Criminal and Family law. In 2017, JR had his Golden Celebration, serving his profession for 50 years and one of the few still practicing full time. He continued to work up until his 80th birthday, serving 52 years with the Bar Association.
JR was very generous in his time. He served on the Coldwater School Board during the 1990's. He portrayed the "judge" during several lock ups for the Branch County Council for Children. He was very active with both Tibbits Opera House and Branch County Community Theatre, serving in many capacities, including president. He was instrumental in establishing the Robert J. Pickering Award for playwriting Excellence, and since 1985 went on to direct over 35 original plays. He was famous for his donated pizza parties, providing them for Tibbits Opera House, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, and St. Charles Borromeo.
JR loved to cook and was his love language to the world. His twice baked potatoes once caused a Thanksgiving bidding war.
JR was famous for his parties, whether it was pizza, gourmet Christmas parties for the Branch County Bar Association, or his famous chili. He loved a good cigar, Jameson's Irish whiskey and a challenging crossword. JR had a passion for all aspects of the theatre. JR loved his wife, his kids, his grandkids, and Las Vegas, although not necessarily in that order.
JR is preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Colbeck, his brother, Norman Lee (Donna), and his second wife, Christine Colbeck (mother to Julia).
He leaves behind, his wife, Jennifer, who can't cook. His children: Craig, Brian, Kevin and Tim (Trish) Colbeck and Julia (James) Reckers. His grandchildren: Brian, Maxwell, Natalie, Avienda, Lucas, Andrew, and Amelia – spanning a total of 31 years. His brothers: Bill (Leslie), Gordon, and Marty (Cathy). Many much loved nieces and nephews including Jessica Ashley (Godmother to Julia) and Clarissa and Olivia (Arizona girls).
Please join us October 5, 2019 at 4pm at Tibbits Opera House for one last JR party. Donations may be made to Tibbits Opera House or spending time in a casino in honor of JR.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019