Johnny Duwane Cox, 72 of Bronson passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home in Bronson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Father Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM, with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Johnny was born June 5, 1947 to Pyrl and Doris (Rinehart) Cox in Coldwater. He was a hardworking man, spending many years at Harter Corporation in Sturgis, Lynema Enterprises, and then at Kirsch before retiring. On April 5, 1995 he married Janet Ware in Elizabethtown, KY.
Johnny was a man of strong faith and a long-time member of St. Mary's where he also sang in the choir. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus and also involved in many other activities with the church. Johnny also very involved in the ministry at Lakeland Correction Facility. He also volunteered at the Bronson Food Bank. Johnny really enjoyed the outdoors, either watching nature or going hunting and fishing. He was a very skilled handyman, even building his own camper. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events. It was Johnny's mission every day to make at least one person smile.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janet Cox of Bronson; his children Michael (Tammy) Cox of Canton, MI, John (Evi) Cox of Battle Creek, Virginia (Rick) King of Tyler, TX, Paula (Elgin) Inman of Colon, Philip Cox of MI, Lori (Bill) Wetzel of Bronson, Jessica Edwards of LaGrange, IN, Joshua (Kaylie) Harrington of Bronson, and James (Jessica) Myers of Sturgis; his siblings Starr Pruitt of Bronson and Barry "Bubba" (Wendy) Cox of Coldwater; brothers-in-law Tom (Traci) Ware, Mike (Marcia) Ware, John (Nancy) Ware, and Daryl Thrams, sisters-in-law, Mary (Todd) Crites and Kathy Perry, 32 grandchildren, special foster grandson Justin Starnes, 7 great, great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Melvin Cox; sister-in-law Linda Thrams, his granddaughter Kalene Smoker.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Christian Services or School. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019