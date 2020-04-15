|
Surrounded by family, Jon Louis Loveberry, 81, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Saviour after a long battle with cancer.
Jon was born on February 23, 1939 at home in Quincy, Michigan to Clifford W. Loveberry and Ruth Louise (Brown) Loveberry. He grew up in Quincy as the youngest of six children, eventually moving from the farm house in which he was born to the forever family home on Marble Lake on Wildwood Road.
Jon graduated from Quincy High School in 1957 earning Varsity letters in football and baseball. He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Wendorf) Loveberry on June 20, 1958. They settled in Quincy and raised five children, all graduates of Quincy High School.
At a very young age, Jon learned the value of hard work when he began working at Quincy Ice Company. It was there the idea of a family business grew roots, as he worked with his father, brother, and brother-in-law. In 1970, Jon and his brother, Jim, ventured out on their own. They purchased Warner Oil Company on Race Street in Coldwater, Michigan and there Jon further developed his hard work ethic by implementing integrity, honesty, and small-town community values while serving the public. Eventually Jon's two sons, Mark and Doug, bought their Uncle Jim's half of the company. While carrying on in the family business, Jon continued to serve the community and build relationships until his retirement in 2001.
Shortly after retiring, Jon dreamt of providing a place for families to create memories and build family traditions. His hope was to have a place families could come spend the day while enjoying old-fashioned Christmas values. Always people-oriented, he desired to bring families together. To Jon, besides God, there was nothing more important. With his dreams in front of him, he planted the first trees for Loveberry's Tree Farm in 2001 and the doors opened to the public in 2006. It was during this time Jon forged deeper relationships with the community as he interacted with customers during the season spreading Christmas joy. He was a constant presence in and around the cabin. Anyone who spoke with him shared a laugh and soon became a good friend. Jon was always great at making others feel important and cared about; people loved him because of that quality.
Jon's service in the community reached beyond oil and trees. For 10 years, Jon was a volunteer firefighter for the QFD. He also coached little league with his brother, Jim, for many years. He coached his children, Terry, Mark, and Doug, and his nephews. He taught his daughter, Kim, to keep the books, as well. He also coached girls softball for East Algansee Baptist Church. It was at EABC (now Pine Ridge Bible Church) that his passion shined. His love for Christ led him to serve his community more deeply. He served on the Deacon Board, Elder Board, was the Treasurer for many years, a Men's Sunday School Teacher, leader of Small Groups, and he mentored many men of all ages.
Jon also had many hobbies. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Michigan Wolverines fan and enjoyed attending games with family. He farmed the land at his home on South Ray Quincy Road and raised draft horses used to give wagon rides for families at the tree farm. He loved traveling up north with family and friends to enjoy the quiet, fishing with his kids or grandkids, or grouse hunting with his beloved dogs. Jon was never without a dog, which proved to be man's best friend and Jon showed himself to be a best friend to his dog, each and every one. In the last 15 years, Jon grew especially fond of Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. Deuce and Tripp became fixtures to everyone visiting the farm, as they were most assuredly considered part of the family.
One of his favorite hobbies was that of being a prankster. Whether he was telling a joke, playing games, or playing tricks on his kids or grandkids, he always seemed as though he was up to a good laugh. On many a Halloween night, Jon was known for dressing up, unbeknownst to his family, and following them around while they trick-or-treated. Jon was always looking for an opportunity to enjoy life and make others laugh.
While Jon spent much of his time serving others, he loved spending time with his family as well. Jon wanted Loveberry's Tree Farm to be a place for families to begin their own traditions, but it was home where the first traditions started. These family traditions have now been passed on to his grandchildren and great grandchildren: homemade ice cream in the summer, oyster dressing at Christmas from a family recipe, Michigan football and Tiger baseball, Christmas Eve dinners, birthday dinners, going to movies, and many more. He has left a legacy of love, faith, and integrity that his family can carry on proudly.
Jon's passion for others came from his love of Jesus. Through health and sickness, Jon always wanted others to know Christ. While going through chemo and radiation treatment at University of Michigan Cancer hospital, Jon stated to his wife, Virginia, on their way home after an appointment, "I hope they see Jesus in me." This was his hope in all things – in his every action, in his every word, in every encounter, Jon hoped he showed others Jesus' love and friendship.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Virginia (Wendorf) Loveberry, daughter Teresa DeLeeuw of Jonesville, MI; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Laura (Kyle) Loveberry of Quincy, MI; daughter Kimberly Haraburda of Downers Grove, Illinois; son and daughter-in-law Doug and Brenda (Nolin) Loveberry of Pioneer, Ohio; and daughter Lisha Loveberry of Quincy, MI. He has 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored and each of them loved their Papa. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Jon was preceded in death by Clifford W. Loveberry (father), Ruth (Brown) Loveberry (mother), and siblings, Clifford Loveberry II, Joan Posadny, James Loveberry, Janet VanLandingham, and Jaqueline Bush.
A memorial service in honor of Jon's life will be held at a later date when we can all gather in celebration. Until then, laugh often and love big in honor of a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in honor of Jon's life to: Rogel Cancer Center at rogelcancercenter.org or Pine Ridge Bible Church, 280 S. Ray Quincy Rd, Quincy, MI 49082.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020