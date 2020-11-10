1/1
Joseph E Warn
1974 - 2020
Joseph Eugene "Joe" Warn, age 45 of Leonidas, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born in Kalamazoo on Nov. 22, 1974 the son of Gary E. and Patricia Ann (Howard) Warn.

He graduated from Portage Central High School in 1993 where he was active in all sports. He attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College and worked briefly at Triple S Plastics in Vicksburg. For the past 21 years he has worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Coldwater. Joe was a referee and umpire for the M.H.S.A.A., and coached softball and football at Colon Schools. He was a fan of Notre Dame football and Cardinals baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, kayaking, riding motorcycles, and any outdoor activity. In life he enriched the lives of many, and in death enriched lives of others by being an organ donor.

Joe was married to Jodie Lynn Moyer on Jan. 22, 1999 in Centreville. She survives along with daughter, Megan (Gavin Martinez) Warn; step-daughter, Morgan Yoder; step-son, Bradley (Nicki Bennett) Yoder; 3 grandchildren, Zoey Yoder, Zailey Yoder, and Bram Martinez; brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Warn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother in law, Delores Moyer.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Leonidas Cemetery. An interment ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Keith Kettwich, Pastor of Family Bible Church officiating. A recording of the ceremony will be uploaded to the funeral home website later in the day at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com, and where memories and condolences may be shared with the family. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family to be distributed later.




Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Leonidas Cemetery
NOV
14
Interment
02:00 PM
Leonidas Cemetery
