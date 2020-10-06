Joseph Gibson, 83, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1937 in Coldwater to Frances and Rosetta (Byers) Gibson.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn, his children, Debbie (Todd) Swart of San Diego CA, Dawn (John) Miller of Quincy, Joseph (Patti) Gibson II of Coldwater, Veronica Haas of Cleveland MS, Pam (Russell) Scheetz of Coldwater, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
