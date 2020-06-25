Joseph M. Otis
Joseph M. Otis, 85, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, prior to the service, from 10-11:45 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

The family is requesting visitors to please wear masks. www.dutcherfh.com


Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
