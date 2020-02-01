|
Joseph W. Nowaski, age 55, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 20, 1965, in Coldwater, a son of the late Maurice and Doris (Linton) Nowaski.
Joseph resided in Coldwater until 1983, when he moved to Palatka, Fla. He resided there until 2010, when he moved back to Sturgis to be closer to his family.
He was employed as a pressman for many years while living in Florida and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, spending time with his family and friends and his beloved dog, Lobo.
Surviving are a brother, Daniel Nowaski of Coldwater; a sister, Mary (Tom) McLaughlin of Sturgis; two nieces, Sarah (Eric) Rueppel of Sturgis, and Shannah Nowaski of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a nephew, Andrew (Jamie) McLaughlin of Mildord; great-nieces and great-nephews Adara and Aidan Owsley of Sturgis, Aaron and Anna Rueppel of Sturgis, Logan and Riley McLaughlin of Milford, and Ozzie, Levi and Magdalena Nowaski of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and his two best friends, Robin Harker of Sturgis and Brian Dreher of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Nowaski.
The family will receive friends and relatives 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Joseph W. Nowaski will be held immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Bibb officiating.
Private family interment will take place at a later date in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020