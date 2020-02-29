|
Josephine "Josie" Esther Wineland, 99, of Quincy, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. She was born December 7, 1920 in Brooklyn, MI to Percy and Nina (Stewart) Tilden. She married Arnold Wineland on March 17, 1941 and he preceded her in death in 1987.
Josephine graduated from Napoleon High School in 1938. She loved to sew, crochet, gardening and put together jig saw puzzles. Besides farming and being a full housewife and mother, Josie was a 4-H leader and was a 50 years plus member of the Quincy Rebekah Lodge.
Survivors include four children, Everett (LaVon) Wineland of Quincy, Wanda (John) Shilling of Quincy, Loann (Roger) Godfrey of Westland and Deborah (Phillip) Zakrzewski of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; and sisters, Marcile Hardy and Virginia Prielipp.
Funeral services for Josephine Wineland will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Fisher Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Quincy United Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 29, 2020