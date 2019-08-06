|
Joyce E. Smith, age 80, of Burr Oak, MI passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 23, 1939 in Coldwater, MI a daughter to the late Vincent H. and Agatha M. (Burns) Rasler.
Joyce had grown up in Coldwater, MI, moved to Quincy, MI, and to Burr Oak, MI in 1965.
She married Earl M. Smith in June of 1956 and the marriage ended in divorce in 1988.
Joyce had worked at Transogram for a short time and then worked at Sturgis Hospital for 33 years.
She was a member of the Salvation Army for over 15 years, she was a also a Sunday School Teacher, Girls Scout Leader, and professional Clown. She enjoyed reading, writing, puzzles, and gambling trips.
Surviving are two daughters: Laurie Smith-Young of Sturgis, MI and Theresa (James) Cates of Glendale, AZ; 5 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister: Norma Jean Jones of Burlington, MI; and her caregiver and roommate: John Spencer of Burr Oak, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and sisters, and her ex-husband.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Saturday, at the Salvation Army, 105 N. 4th St., Sturgis, MI 49091. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Joyce E. Smith will be held at 11:00 A.M., immediately following the visitation, at the Salvation Army with Captain Sharyn Tennyson, officiating. Interment and graveside service will follow in Burr Oak Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, envelopes are available at the Hackman Family Funeral Homes who have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019