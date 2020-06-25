Joyce Jeanette Knapp, 87, formerly of Quincy, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Highland Assisted Living in Jackson. She was born on July 13, 1932 in Algansee Township to Howard and Lena (Frarey) Wilkinson. On July 31, 1950 she married Richard Laverne Knapp and he preceded her in death in 1994. Joyce attended Quincy Community Schools.
Joyce sold Avon Products for many years. She enjoyed running bingo for the Quincy Band Boosters and going to Auctions. Joyce and Richard belonged to the Rocking Squares Square Dancing Club in Tekonsha.
Joyce is survived by her sisters; Dot (Mark) Taylor of Quincy, Lois Myers of Quincy; brother, Dennis (Susan) Wilkinson of Union City; daughter-in-law, Cindy Knapp of Leslie; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Roxanne; son Roger; sisters, Janice Hagaman, Genevieve Boatman; brothers, Raymond, Larry and Arthur.
A graveside service For Joyce Jeanette Knapp will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM at California Corners Cemetery with Pastor Mark Case officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Quincy Library or Quincy Schools.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.