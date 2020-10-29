Joyce J McCurley, of Sebring Florida, formerly of Coldwater Michigan, passed away, Sunday October 11, 2020 at home with her family by her side. A celebration of life will be held at graveside in Coldwater, Mich, next spring.



Joyce was born July 21, 1931 in Coldwater to Harold and Maude (Olmstead) Carls. She graduated from Coldwater High School and was a majorette for 12 years with Coldwater High School band. Went to Carnegie School of Technology in Detroit, and a part of Alpha Beta Fi. A member of the National Achievement Society, and a long time Campfire girl/ Instructor.



She married Donald L.Mccurley on April 8, 1951. Joyce is survived by her four children, Dawn Potter, and Lynn McCurley both of Sebring Florida. Sons Michael (Judy) McCurley, and Patrick (Melody) McCurley, both of Coldwater. Her grandchildren David Potter, Angela Sattler, Michael Shaun McCurley, Tiffany Bierlein, Jessica Potter, and Shane McCurley; 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by husband Donald L. McCurley, her parents, daughter Linda J. McCurley, granddaughter Danielle Patricia McCurley, and great grandson, Maddon Donald McCurley.





