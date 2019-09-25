|
|
Joyce Szafranski, 90, of Coldwater, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Drew's Place Assisted Living in Coldwater.
Visitation for Joyce will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Joyce was born on December 22, 1928 to Warren Corless and Mildred (Skinner) Corless-Walters in Ovid Township. She was a 1947 graduate of Coldwater High School, where she was active in band and activities and sports. She married Edward "Ed" Szafranski on January 7, 1950 in Coldwater and sadly he preceded her in death on January 2, 2018.
Early on, she was employed by L.A. Darling in Coldwater, as a cook at the one room Butcher School in Coldwater and at Winemiller Wood Products in Coldwater. Joyce retired from Coldwater Service Co. as a quality control expert after 20 years of employment.
She was a member of the Branch County Historical Society as her family was one of the early settlers of the county and also a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Joyce volunteered at Burnside Senior Center helping people with their income taxes, she helped with the Coldwater City elections and was a parade judge with the Branch County Fair. She enjoyed bowling, going to antique auctions, collecting tea tiles, crocheting, the Detroit Tigers and Lions, cooking and baking, especially pies. Joyce more than anything, loved to share in her grandchildren's activities and sports and be with her family.
Joyce is survived by her 2 sons; Stas Szafranski of Denver, Colorado and Tim (Lisa) Szafranski of Coldwater, her grandchildren; Anna (Michael Jefferson) Szafranski and Seth (Lauren) Szafranski and her sister in laws; Dorothy Szafranski of Coldwater and Virginia Corless of Coldwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ed, her brothers, Richard, Robert, Max and Rex Corless and her twin sister, Jeannette Murphy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Drew's Place Assisted Living Activity Fund.
www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019