J.R. Quimby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J.R. Quimby, 58, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. He was born January 26, 1962 in Coldwater, Michigan and is the son of Ronn M. (Cindy) Quimby and Judy (Larry) Downs.

There will be no services or calling hours at this time for J.R. Quimby. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved