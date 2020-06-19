Or Copy this URL to Share

J.R. Quimby, 58, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. He was born January 26, 1962 in Coldwater, Michigan and is the son of Ronn M. (Cindy) Quimby and Judy (Larry) Downs.



There will be no services or calling hours at this time for J.R. Quimby. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.





