Juanita "Nita" Born, 66, of Coldwater, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital surrounded by her daughter, Tonya, son-in-law, Matt, and her siblings.



A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. The family asks that masks be worn.









