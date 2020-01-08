Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy K. Burger

Send Flowers
Judy K. Burger Obituary
Judy Kay Burger, 65, of Allen, passed away at home on Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Heartland Hospice.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 136 E. Chicago Road, Coldwater, MI, with Pastor Kim Cole officiating. The service will be followed by a luncheon at the church. The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -