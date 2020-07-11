Judy Lu Smith-Armstrong, aged 83, of Coldwater, passed away in the hospital on April 9, 2020.
Judy was born in Milford, MI on September 9, 1936 to Emmett and Lilly Butler.
She married the love of her life Kenneth (Sonny) Smith on June 20, 1953 and was married for 57 wonderful years until he preceded her in death in 2010.
Their love brought 3 children into their life -- 2 daughters Melvia (Cookie) Blatter, Candis (Candy) Bauder, and Randy Smith.
After marrying Ken, Judy was involved in the horse industry for over 60 years -- raising, breeding, riding, competing, and racing horses. She was an active parent of children in the Branch County 4H Club.
Judy held the office of Secretary of QuarterHorse Racing Association of Michigan (QRAM) for several years, along with being Secretary of Glendale Downs horse racing track in Hillsdale, MI. Judy was employed at Acorn Building Components for 21 years, and also Crotty Corp, where she later retired from.
Judy became active in the Red Hat Association, and started her own club...becoming the Queen Mother of the Sassy Classy Red Hatters. She, along with Kenny were Resident Managers of Trailtree Village for 17 years.
Judy married Loren Armstrong of Coldwater in 2013, and was married to him for 6 years until he preceded her in death in 2019.
Above all else, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and going to her grandchildren's --and most recently her great grandchildren's sporting events. She was their biggest cheerleader, even if she didn't always understand the game!
Survivors include her two daughters Cookie Blatter of Homer, and Candy (Mark) Bauder of Burlington; 5 Grandchildren- Jake (Jennifer) Blatter of Homer, Rindi (Gary) Hoaglin of Wayland, Mi, Dan (Jennifer) Blatter of Somerville, AL, Randy (Sara) Martin of Burlington, and Mark Bauder Jr of Burlington; 7 Great-Grandchildren - Trevor and Trenton Hoaglin, Colton and Kane Blatter, Noah Lilly, Logan and Mara Bailey.
Judy was preceded in death by the love of her life Kenneth Smith, her only son Randy Smith, granddaughter Nikki Blatter, son in law Allen Blatter, Parents Emmett and Lilly Butler, her sisters Eleanor, Peggy, and Penny, and her brother Bud, many sister and brother in laws, and her second husband Loren Armstrong.
A celebration of life for Judy will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Northview Christian Church in Coldwater with Pastor Jeff Bream officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service. There will be a luncheon at church following the service, and burial will follow the luncheon at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to keep an everlasting light at Judy's gravesite as she never wanted to be in the dark.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.