Judy Yvonne Jones, age 78, resident at StoryPoint of Ann Arbor in Saline, Michigan and formerly of 776 Hall Road, Quincy, Michigan, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a valiant battle with Dementia. A private family graveside service will be held for Judy at Lester Cemetery in Algansee Township, Michigan.
Judy was born January 10, 1942 to Roy and Ruth (Herman) Garrison in Fort Wayne, IN. Judy grew up in Fort Wayne and loved her years attending South Side High School, where she was an outstanding scholar. She was a member of the high school band and bowling team. After high school graduation, Judy attended Lutheran College of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse.
Judy worked as a nurse at Coldwater Hospital until 1965 when she married William Jones, who preceded her in death on November 10, 2019. She had devoutly attended Lockwood Community Church and was a member of both the Red Hat Society and the Order of the Eastern Star. Judy's loving and committed heart was also demonstrated in her long service as a longtime 4-H leader and the first Branch County 4-H Fair Dairy Goat Superintendent, setting up an entirely new 4-H project division just because her daughter asked why she couldn't take their family goat to the Fair. Judy never gave minimal effort to any project when excellence was possible. She was a brilliant and selfless woman who enjoyed travel and was an avid reader, but her true passion was her family. She gave generously of her time, attention, and love to her children, her husband, and their small family farm. Judy's love, honesty, and humble spirit lit the lives of many, but shone brightest as a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Surviving Judy are her children, Martha (Venkat) Saripalli of Ann Arbor, Larry (Amy) Jones of Coldwater, Rebecca (Audeliz Rodriguez Jr.) Sczepanski of Savannah, GA; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
In addition to her husband William, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack Garrison.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
