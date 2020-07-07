Julia L. Wolfe (known as Julie) of Homer, MI, passed away peacefully at her home on June 27, 2020 at the age of 62, surrounded by the love and warmth of her family.
?Julie was born to parents Inella (Ladd) Smith and Ronald Smith, on March 15, 1958 in Hillsdale, MI. Julie met Harry C. Wolfe first in kindergarten and then reunited in high school after Julie moved back to Litchfield. They were married on June 24, 1978 in Litchfield, MI. Together they raised 2 children: Pete (PJ) Wolfe and Caroline (Wolfe) Wurtzel.
?Julie was a 1976 Graduate with Honors from Litchfield High School. She went on to study Elementary Education at Alma College and then transferred in'78 to Albion College to be close to her high school sweetheart. She graduated summa cum laude from Albion College with a BA in Elementary Education.
?Julie started her inspiring career in 1982, as a preschool teacher for six years in Homer, MI. Here she was instrumental in moving this education from private to a public school system, enabling her to touch and influence more lives at an early age. She then developed her teaching career as a first-grade teacher for 20 years. Eleven years were in a team-taught multi-age classroom, in Hillsdale, MI. She obtained her MA at Western Michigan University in Elementary Reading Education and later went on to obtain multiple certifications for professional development, including Learner's Edge and Response to Intervention. Additional graduate credits for her Reading Recovery certification were earned in 2010 with certification continuation until retirement.
She became a Reading Recovery Teacher/K-4 Literacy Leader at Hillsdale Community Schools and 1st to 2nd grade loop teacher from 2009 to 2015, teaching children identified as academically at-risk. She had a unique ability to adapt and think of unconventional ideas to create and enhance a learning environment where her children would feel loved and develop a foundation to continue further education. In 2014 and again in 2015 Julie was a finalist nominee for teacher of the year in Hillsdale County. She wrote and received many grants to enhance education for students in her classroom, The Hillsdale School System and the Community. Ultimately, her recognition was through the success of her students at school and in the community. She touched the lives of many children. As a quote taken from her 2015 teacher of the year application, "children are the first thing I think about when I put my feet on the floor in the morning, and the last thing I think about when I go to sleep at night. They are very often my 3:00 AM ponderings as well." After 26 years of service at Hillsdale Community Schools and 35 years in education, Julie retired in 2015, enabling her to spend more time with her beloved family. For an additional two years, Julie continued to share her time coaching and supporting many teachers in the Reading Programs she had developed.
In the early 1990's she supported and joined her children as they became involved with competitive water skiing and for many years they traveled as a family to new and interesting places across the country and around the world for water ski tournaments combined with family vacations. It was always about the time together as a family. She was instrumental in developing a Michigan Junior Development Program for young skiers.
More recently Julie loved spending time walking the many trails with her family and two dogs on the farm that she and Harry built. She took great joy in playing and reading to her grandchildren, who love her so dearly. She thrived on planting and caring for her flowers and listening to them being enjoyed by the birds and nature that are abundant on the farm. She made the choice every morning to expect Hope, Love, Peace and Joy in her day.
?Julie is survived by her loving husband and life partner of 42 years, Harry Wolfe; two children PJ (Kristin) Wolfe and Caroline (Benjamin) Wurtzel; 6 Grandchildren Abagail (Abby), Jacob, Calvin and Baby Boy Wolfe, Charlotte and Henry Wurtzel. Julie is also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers Dianna (John) Plum, Susan (Pete) Walz, Sara (Mike) Lammers, Tim (Cara) Smith, and Kirk Smith. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Inella Smith June 11, 2020 and Father, Ronald Smith April 16, 2010 as well as her brother, Charles Smith in 1984.
A Memorial service will be held at the Julia L.S. Wolfe Burial Ground Trust located on the Wolfe Family Farm on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 5:00 PM. Address: 1800 26 Mile Rd, Homer MI 49245. In place of any physical offerings, the family invites charitable contributions in Julie's memory to either of these two Organizations: American Brain Tumor Association and Hillsdale County Community Foundation in the name of Julie Wolfe Memorial Scholarship.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
