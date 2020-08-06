1/
Justin S. Ash
Justin Scott Ash, 37, of Battle Creek, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Battle Creek.
A private celebration of Justin's life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Crossroads Bible Church, 1144 Dunks Road, Sherwood. A public interment will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Crossroads Bible Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2020.
