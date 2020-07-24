Kalvin W. Herman, 61, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his son's home in Union City, following a period of declining health.

A public funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Union City Wesleyan Church, 202 St. Joseph St. Pastor Marty Burdick will officiate. Private interment will be held at Burlington Cemetery. A public visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, also at the church. The governor of Michigan requires face covering be worn. Face coverings will not be provided, so please bring one along. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store