Karen D. Owens, 68 of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital while surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha with Pastors Scott Galena and Brian Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church from 4:00 – 8:00 pm.
Karen was born May 8, 1951 to Dale and Jannie (Kempton) Smith in Concord. After graduation from Homer High School in 1969 she took a few college courses before starting her working career. Karen spent time working at TransAmerica Insurance in Battle Creek and Hawley Oil in Tekonsha before finishing her career as an aide at Lakeland Elementary. On July 29, 1988 she married the love of her life, Jerry Owens in Tekonsha.
Karen was a woman of faith, attending First Baptist Church and most recently the Free Methodist Church in Coldwater. She was a member of the BUNCO Club. Karen had many interests including playing games, doing craftwork in sewing, crochet, and knitting. She was well known for her cooking, especially all the holiday sweets and candy. Karen will be remembered for her honest, kind, and patient personality. Her true joy in life was being around her family, always putting their needs before her own.
Karen is survived by her husband of almost 32 years, Jerry Owens of Coldwater; her children Stephanie Owens of Grand Rapids, David (Tina) Owens of Kalamazoo, and Amanda (Andrew) Miller of South Bend; her brothers Wayne K. (Alice), Mark E. (Dee), and Brent Smith all of Homer; her grandson Solomon Owens; her nieces & nephews Kenneth (Kim) Smith, Melissa (Matt) West, Rachel, Jason, Ashley, and Nathan (Lauren) Smith; and her great nieces & nephews Zach, Luke, and Heather Smith, Logan Small, Everlynne and Grayson Smith; and Alex and Austin West. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 29, 2020