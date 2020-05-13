|
Karen Sue Galinis, 79, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
The family will hold a celebration of Karen's life at a later date when gatherings are allowed. A private interment of both Karen and Albert will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard.
Karen was born January 27, 1941 to Oscar and Grace (Reno) Foust in Paulding, Ohio. On February 8, 1958 she married the love of her life, Albert "Al" Galinis in Coldwater. He proceded her in death on November 23, 2011. As the family started to grow they moved to a farm in Quincy. Karen's love of all animals (as well as a friendship with the local game warden) found the farm a welcome home to orphaned and injured wildlife.
Karen and the family took many trips up north mushrooming and canoeing. She also loved to fish!! Canning was a big priority in the summer months and when time allowed. Karen enjoyed reading and crocheting. She was an avid music fan. Elvis and Tim McGraw were her favorites. Her true joy in life was being able to spend time with her family. Karen will be remembered, for among other things, her sense of humor, strong will and her willingness to go without so that others would not. She was loved beyond measure.
Mrs. Galinis is survived by her children, Karen "Rose" (Mark) Bovee of Jacksonville, FL, Angie (Jack) Wages of Union City, Albert "George" (Araceli) Galinis of Buckeye, AZ, April (Bill) Clark of Quincy, Kimberly (Mike) Leiter of Johannesburg, MI, Amy Connin of Litchfield, Lisa (Jim) Belcher of Orland, Peter Galinis of Coldwater, and Andrew Galinis of Quincy, her brothers Keith "Dusty" (Sandi) Foust of Reading and Oscar "Rusty" (Darlene) Foust of Detroit, many grand and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her good friends Sondra Strauss and Hannah Mertz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al, her son-in-law Shane Connin and her sister Victoria Holt.
The family is being assisted by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Branch County or the . www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 13, 2020