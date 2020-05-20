|
Karlton W. Gruner, 80, of Batavia Township, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He will be laid to rest with his wife, Donna, at Riverside Cemetery in Union City in a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Marty Burdick. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Karlton was born March 27, 1940, in Coldwater, to Wilbert and Beulah (Harvey) Gruner. He graduated from Union City High School in 1959. On June 20, 1959, he married the former Donna Crandall at Sherwood Free Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Batavia, where they served as foster parents to 13 children and adopted four children over the years.
Karlton farmed for many years and built pole barns for Hall Brothers Construction. In the late 1970s, he completed a tool and die program through Glen Oaks Community College, which led to working for Bronson Precision Products, Acorn Door and L&S Products. When not working, Karlton enjoyed his garden, collecting toy tractors and flying as a student pilot.
Survivors include his children, Malinda (Thomas) Olmsted of Union City, Karlton Allen Gruner of Quincy, Jody Connell of Union City, Wendell (Jerrianne) Gruner of Colon, Eric Gruner of LaGrange, Ind., Barbara Gruner of Coldwater, Jason Gruner of Coldwater and Andy Gruner of Coldwater; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kurtis (Diana) Gruner of Coldwater; a brother- and sister-in-law, Milton "Cap" (Sue) Crandall of Burlington; two nephews; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna (2019); and a great-grandson, Charlie Topping.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 20, 2020