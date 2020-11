Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine Ann McCune, 69, of Coldwater passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. She was born August 7, 1951 to Clayton and Ellen (Cosier) Blaire in Coldwater, MI.



No services for Katherine will be held at this time.





