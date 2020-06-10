Katherine Jean Paradine, 92, of Tekonsha passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Maple Lawn.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, with limited seating (also available by live-streaming on the Dutcher Funeral Home website) with Pastor Matt West of the Girard United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are highly recommended.
Katherine was born Jan. 24, 1928 to Emmet and Olive (Humphrey) Thomas in Garrett, Ind. On Dec. 14, 1945, she married the love of her life, Cecil Paradine in Napoleon, Ohio. Jean was a hardworking woman, working for the Coldwater Reporter, then at Coldwater Co-Op before moving on to SMB&T, where she was head-teller and then assistant branch manager before retiring in 1990 to spend more time with her family.
Jean was a woman of strong faith and a 50-year -plus member of Girard United Methodist Church. She also served on the UMC Women, The Alter Guild, sang in the choir and served as treasurer, all for many years. Jean was a 4-H leader for 10 years while her children were involved. She stayed busy doing many things, including knitting, sewing and reading. Jean enjoyed nature, especially birdwatching. She spent time flower and vegetable gardening. Jean is well-known for sharing her homemade bread with family and friends.
Mrs. Paradine is survived by her husband of 74 blessed years, Cecil Paradine of Tekonsha; her daughters Cindra (Jerry) Thompson of Tekonsha and Jeri (Ken) Osborn of Winston, Ga.; her brother James (Lois) Thomas of Coldwater; her sister Margaret Gilbert of Roseburg, Ore.; her sisters-in-law Jeanne Thomas of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Shirley Thomas of Plymouth and Mary Paradine of Coldwater; her granddaughters Sarah Davis, Michelle (Jeff) Klingler, Deanne (Jamison) Clark, Jessica Osborn and Betsy Osborn; her great grandchildren Lillie, Grace, Anthony, Mitchell, Austin and Miaya; her great-great-grandson Logan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Tom and Charles Thomas; and her brother-in-law Robert Gilbert.
Memorials may be directed to Girard UMC. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.