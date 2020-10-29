Kathleen "Kathy" Helen Burdette, 91, of Bronson passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Dutcher funeral home in Bronson with Mark Peters, Thane Nelson, and Jenny Connely officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.



She was born August 6, 1929 to Thomas and Ada (Slater) Morrison in Cleveland, OH.



On April 6, 1963 she married Jewell D. Burdette in Cleveland, OH and he survives.

