Kathleen S. Caddell, 58, of Ann Arbor, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Arbor Hospice in Saline, MI.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM at the Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel. Visitation will be held Monday, prior to the service, from 11 – 12:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Kathy was born April 26, 1961 in Coldwater, MI to Gaylord & Barbara Jean (Morency) Bernahl. She attended Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.
Kathy worked in oil company management. She enjoyed the beach, swimming and had a great love of animals. Kathy treasured time with her family and friends, a good burger and a shake. She was also known as the queen of root beer floats! Kathy was very selfless, a great cuddler and comforting to so many. She had a great sense of humor and could always make others laugh.
Kathy is survived by her son Jasen Bernahl of Ann Arbor, her brother William (Therese Marie Kitt) Bernahl of Riverwoods, IL, very close friends Darleen Gray, Colleen Gray, Drennetta Redding and many loving cousins and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Arbor Hospice of Saline. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020