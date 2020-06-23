Kathryn I Murfin
Kathryn I. Murfin, 92, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.
