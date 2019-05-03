|
Kayla Kristine Wagoner, 24, of Coldwater passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ascenion Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A funeral service will take place at 3:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Jeff Bream of Northview Christian Church officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm. A private interment will take place at Lockwood Cemetery at a later date.
Kayla was born March 3, 1995 to Jerry and Sonya (Farris) Wagoner in Coldwater. She graduated from Coldwater High School in 2013. She was an avid music fan and enjoyed listening and attending concerts. She also like swimming and was looking forward to summer arriving. Kayla's true joy in life was being with her family and friends. She especially loved her son Thomas-Andrew. Kayla will be remembered for her "Free Spirit" and big heart.
Kayla is survived by her parents Jerry (Terra) Wagoner of Jackson and Sonya (Darin) Wolfcale of Coldwater; her son Thomas-Andrew Goetz-Hoke; her significant other Paul Goetz-Hoke of Coldwater; her step-brother Timothy (Savanna) Richmond of Pittsburg, PA; her step-sister Ashley (Richard Sunkle) Richmond of Jackson; her grandparents Aileen Wagoner of Coldwater, Jerry L. (Doris) Wagoner of Alamogordo, NM, and Sally Erlewine of Coldwater; her great grandmother Roberta Worden of Coldwater; and her Mom Wendy Goetz. She was preceded in death by her infant twin sisters Madison and Mackenzie Wagoner; her great, great grandparents Maurice (Bette) Wagoner, Tom (Lois) Walker and great, great grandmother Olive Murdock. Memorials may be directed to the family. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 3, 2019