Keith P. Wert

Keith P. Wert Obituary
Keith Paul Wert, longtime resident of Cadillac and formerly of Coldwater, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at home with family and his beloved dog, Lola, by his side. He was 80.

Memorial services will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the . A complete obituary maybe viewed online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020
