|
|
Kenneth A. Miller, 92, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Masonville Place.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The First Presbyterian Church in Coldwater with Rev. Debbie Semon-Scott officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM, at the church. The ashes will be privately interred in the church columbarium. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Ken was born September 3, 1927 in Highland Park, MI to Joseph & Sarah (Hummon) Miller. He graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak and served with the Merchant Marines from 1945-1947 and the US Air Force during the Korean War, 1950-1954. In between military service, Ken graduated from the American Academy of Horology in Denver, CO, with a focus on watch and clock making.
Ken married Marilyn A. Fireovid on May 19, 1957 in Bridgewater, OH.
Mr. Miller worked at Grice's and Kelley's Jewelry, both in Ohio, before opening Miller's Jewelry in Walkerton, IN in 1957. He operated the store until 1960, when he relocated to Coldwater, purchasing Kiess Jewelry and running the store until his retirement in 1995.
Ken was a man of great faith and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Coldwater for almost 60 years. While a member, he served in many capacities; on focus committees, Deacon and a Session Elder. Ken was very active in the Coldwater community and gave back in many ways. He was a 50 year member of the Exchange Club and the Masonic Lodge; served on the Recreation Board, DBA, City Council, Branch Co. Federal Savings and Loan and Monarch Bank Boards and as a Community Health Center Trustee. Ken was a devoted family man, as they were most important in his life, along with his church.
Ken is survived by his wife Marilyn, his children Tammy Miller-Teska of Arvada, CO, Carrie (Shawn) Brozovich of Kalkaska, Eric (Denise) Miller of Martinez, CA, his sister Dorothy Wassenaar of Alma, his grandchildren Courtney (Teska) Taylor, Joseph Teska, Caroline (Brozovich) Waller, James Brozovich, Brittaney (Miller) Cardich, Andrew Miller, Ryan Miller and great grandchildren MacKenna Miller and Kalvin Miller. He was preceded in death by his brothers Clark and Gordon Miller.
Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019