Kenneth E. Weirich, 84, a resident of Union City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 30, 2020. He was lovingly surrounded by his family at home.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will be at North Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3-7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Lighthouse.
Kenneth was born March 6, 1936 on the family centennial farm at Hart, Michigan, and lived his life there until he attended MSU for four years to become an agricultural teacher. He began teaching in 1960 at Union City High School and taught there until his retirement.
His heart always wanted to return to a farm, which he had in Union City. Kenneth was well known throughout the community for his knowledge and experience in horticulture and landscaping. He owned and operated Pineview Farm Market for 20 years.
In December of 1959, Kenneth married the former Anita Dietz in Williamston, Michigan. They were married for 60 years. She survives. They were blessed with three daughters: Kendra (Kenneth) Phillips, Karen (Matthew) Doubleday and Kaye (David) Castle; grandchildren: Alissa (Phil) Helland, Elizabeth (Thomas) Jenkins, Andrea Phillips, Christof (Melanie) Doubleday, Amanda (Ryan) Carlock, Ethan Castle, Whitney Doubleday, Wesley Phillips and Erin Castle; and seven great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; Lilah and Elmer Weirich; and his brothers, Aubrey and Carleton Weirich.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wakeshma Community Church, 16732 E. UV Ave, Fulton, MI 49052, or to Grace Hospice, 2725 Airview Blvd., Suite 100, Portage, MI 49002.
Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com
to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.