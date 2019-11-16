Home

Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Kenneth F. Haver Jr.


1954 - 2019
Kenneth F. Haver Jr. Obituary
Kenneth F. "Hot Dog" Haver Jr., 65, of Quincy, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born November 14, 1954, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Kenneth and Shirley (St. Croix) Haver Sr.

He graduated from Quincy High School in 1973. Kenneth had been employed at Quincy Products and later at Acorn until it closed. He also worked at Quincy Community Schools until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and cutting wood with his brother-in-law, Jeff. He alsowas a member of Sons of American Legion.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley; sisters Kay Crow of Union City, Deb (Scott) Loomis of Quincy and Sheri (Jeff) Brewer of Quincy; nephews Mike Loomis and Corey (Erin) Brewer, both of Quincy; nieces Christy (Travis) Hall of Quincy, Nicole (Adam) Force of Coldwater and Michele (Brad) Russell of Union City; three great-nieces; eight great-nephews; and many cousins.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Haver Sr.; and his grandparents.

Funeral services for Kenneth F. Haver Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy, with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. The family will receive friends for visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursdayat the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Sons of American Legion or Promedica Coldwater Hospice.

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019
