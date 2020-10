Kenneth J. Maggert, 59, of Angola, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Coldwater.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2 – 6:00 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.A full obituary will be in tomorrow's edition of the Reporter. www.dutcherfh.com