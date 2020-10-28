Kenneth J. Maggert, 59, of Angola, IN, passed away in a work-related accident on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Coldwater, MI.
The funeral service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Jim Hazecamp from Faith Harvest Church in Angola, Indiana officiating. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery in Woodbridge Twp. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2-6:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born December 17, 1960 in DeKalb, IN to William & Marilyn (Mason) Maggert. He married Sharon K. Richards on August 27, 1988 in Fremont, IN.
Ken worked for many years at Bundy Tubing, until the company closed. He then began working as a manufacturing supervisor at Quality Springs Togo where he was currently still employed. Ken enjoyed going to car shows, drinking coffee, listening to old music, fishing, boating and spending time on the lake. His greatest joy was time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and his beloved grand dog "Calvin".
Ken is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughters Kassandra (Kassie) Maggert , Breanna Maggert all of Angola, IN, his siblings Rick (Rhonda) Maggert of Garrett, IN., Pam Adkins of Auburn, IN., his grandchildren Khloe Collins, Matthew Ruiz, Kyler Maggert, sisters-in-law Sandie (Scott Petersen) Howard of Port Clinton, OH, Katie Richards of Coldwater,MI, fathers-in-law Charles (Janice) Richards of Osseo, MI, Duane Clemens of Coldwater, MI, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law Mary Clemens.
Memorials may be directed to the family. www.dutcherfh.com.