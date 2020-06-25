Kenneth Leo Wyant, 75, of Matteson Township, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 under the care of his family and with the aid of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
