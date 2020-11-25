Kenneth "Rocket" McDonald, 90, of Coldwater passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born August 5, 1930 in Coldwater. He played football at CHS, Class of '49, as a running back where he earned the nickname "Rocket". He went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Jane Morgan, the love of his life.



Ken and Jane enjoyed their family life, raising 3 children in Coldwater. He worked 40+ years as the pressman at the Coldwater Daily Reporter before he retired. He enjoyed fishing, golf, family poker, fireworks, photography, shooting pool with friends at The Burnside Center, and trips to the casino. He was a lifelong member at St Paul's Lutheran Church. Funny, generous, caring, a good friend and father, he was always there to help when he could.



He was preceded in death by Jane, his wife of 52 years, son Mike and daughter-in-law Daniele, daughter Kathy Rasler, and brother Richard.



Ken is survived by Matt and Jenni McDonald, Mark and Cindy Rasler, grandchildren: Matt and Tim Rasler; Jake, Julie, Aubrey, and Ben McDonald; Kelli McDonald and Mike Gonzalez; Erica Long and Olivia Winters; Chelsea, Billy, and McKenna Castro; Emily McDonald; and the Morgan clan that has kept Kenny in their hearts.



Memorial contributions may be made to: H & C Burnside Center, 65 Grahl Drive, Coldwater, MI 49036.



A memorial service is postponed until it is safe to gather. We are hoping for summer 2021.

