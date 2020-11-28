Kenneth "Rocket" McDonald, 90, of Coldwater, passed away November 17, 2020.

He was born August 5, 1930, in Coldwater. He played football at CHS, class of '49, as a running back, earning the nickname "Rocket." He went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Jane Morgan, the love of his life.

Ken and Jane enjoyed their family life, raising three children in Coldwater. He worked 40-plus years as the pressman at the Coldwater Daily Reporter before he retired. He enjoyed fishing, golf, family poker, fireworks, photography, shooting pool with friends at The Burnside Center and trips to the casino. He was a lifelong member at St Paul's Lutheran Church. Funny, generous, caring, a good friend and father, he was always there to help when he could.

He was preceded in death by Jane, his wife of 52 years; a son, Mike, and daughter-in-law Daniele; a daughter, Kathy Rasler; and a brother, Richard.

Ken is survived by Matt and Jenni McDonald, Mark and Cindy Rasler, grandchildren Matt and Tim Rasler; Jake, Julie, Aubrey and Ben McDonald; Kelli McDonald and Mike Gonzalez; Erica Long and Olivia Winters; Chelsea, Billy, and McKenna Castro; Emily McDonald; and the Morgan clan that has kept Kenny in their hearts.

Memorial contributions may be made to H&C Burnside Center, 65 Grahl Drive, Coldwater, MI 49036.

A memorial service is postponed until it is safe to gather. We are hoping for summer 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store