|
|
Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Brewster Jr. 73, of Coldwater, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Ken was born January 5, 1946 to Kenneth Wayne and Martha Jean (Moore) Brewster, Sr. in Coldwater. He was a 1964 graduate of Coldwater High School and then went onto Kellogg Community College for 2 years.
He was ordered to active duty in the United States Navy on February 2, 1965 and was honorably discharged on February 17, 1967 attaining the rank DK3. He earned the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Dominican Republic). He married Donna Glant on April 13, 1968 in Coldwater.
After 21 years, Ken retired from the Coldwater Regional Center in 1989 as an educator and worked many years after that in sales.
He was a founding member and life member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 730-Coldwater, Member of the Coldwater American Legion Post # 52, past member of the Amateur Baseball Federation and a past member of Refurbished Pets of Southern Michigan (RPSM) which rescued shelter dogs for placement in the prison program.
Ken as a child had very fond memories and often talked about the special bond he had with his grandfather Ben Brewster and the many things they did together. He enjoyed watching his children play sports, never missing a softball or baseball game. In fact, Ken never missed any of his children's important life events. He had a great love for nature and wildlife and dearly loved the many dogs and cats that he had throughout his life, surpassed only by his love of his children and grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his wife Donna, His children Melissa (Derek) Denzer of Dallas, Texas and Dr. Zachary (Kelly) Brewster of Farmington Hills, Michigan, grandchildren, Grace, Evan, Addison, Kendyl Denzer, Wyat and Ryland Brewster. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Melinda Brewster.
Ken was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed by all.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Refurbished Pets of Southern Michigan (RPSM) or ProMedica Coldwater Hospice.
www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 29, 2019