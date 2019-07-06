|
|
Kimberly Sue Freese, 54, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor. She was born February 17, 1965 in Coldwater to Cloyce and Margaret (Melton) Freese Jr., and she survives.
Kim attended Quincy Community Schools. She loved fishing, boating and tending to flowers and gardening. She was a lifelong member of the Humane Society of Branch County.
Survivors include her mother, Margaret (Robert Spieth) Freese; life partner of 25 years, Mark Barry of Quincy; siblings, Kathy (Frank) Mancino of Sturgis, Lori (Michael) Craven of Quincy, Cheryl Curey of Allen, Steve Barnett of Jackson, Jerry (Ellen) Barnett of Allen and Brenda Charles of Coldwater; and also by several nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Cloyce Freese Jr.
Funeral services for Kimberly Freese will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Rev. David Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Branch County or the East Ovid United Brethren Church. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on July 6, 2019