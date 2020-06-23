Kip A. Granger, 58 of Gaylord and formerly of Coldwater, passed away at home on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be held 1pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Gaylord.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.