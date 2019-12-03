|
|
Larry Earl Bradley, 80, of Climax passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home under hospice care with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Lighthouse of Athens, 310 S. Capital Avenue, Athens, MI 49011. Pastors Dennis Veenkant and Noah Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Burr Oak Cemetery in Athens. Visitation will be held for an hour before service on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m., also at Lighthouse of Athens. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or ,2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019